Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 8,691 cases, 90 coronavirus deaths

WATCH: Gov. Pritzker gives COVID-19 briefing

Governor JB Prtizker spoke about the most recent COVID-19 numbers and the plan for the first round of vaccine distribution in Illinois.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 8,691 COVID-19 cases and 90 related deaths Monday.The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 796,264, with a total of 13,343 deaths.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 77,569 specimens. In total there have been 11,178,783 specimens tested since the start of the pandemic in Illinois.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 30 - Dec. 6 is 11.9%.The test positivity rate is a metric the state began providing in late October. It is calculated by using the total number of positive tests over the total number of tests. This is the metric being used to by state health officials to make decisions about mitigations.As of Sunday night, 5,190 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 1,123 patients were in the ICU with COVID-19 and 648 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.The deaths reported Monday include:- Champaign County: 1 female 90s- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 males 40s, 4 females 50s, 5 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 3 males 60s, 10 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 7 females 80s, 13 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 5 males 90s- DuPage County: 1 male 60s- Fayette County: 1 male 90s- Ford County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s- Kane County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 50s- Lake County: 1 female youth, 1 male 80s- Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s- Marion County: 1 female 70s- Mason County: 1 female 60s- Massac County: 1 male 80s- McHenry County: 1 female 70s- McLean County: 1 female 80s- Mercer County: 1 male 70s- Peoria County: 1 female 70s- St. Clair County: 1 male 50s- Tazewell County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s- Warren County: 1 female 50s- Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s- Woodford County: 1 female 100+