Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 5,059 cases, 79 coronavirus deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 5,059 COVID-19 cases and 79 related deaths Monday.The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 984,880, with a total of 16,834 deaths, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 48,254 specimens for a total 13,530,371.As of Sunday night, 3,948 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 816 patients were in the ICU and 471 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 28 - Jan. 3 is 9.8%.The test positivity rate is a metric the state began providing in late October. It is calculated by using the total number of positive tests over the total number of tests. This is the metric being used to by state health officials to make decisions about mitigations.Some Illinois residents fed up with their state's second ban on indoor dining amid the pandemic are heading to restaurants in adjacent Indiana so they can dine out with others.When Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Illinois' second indoor dining ban in October due to surging COVID-19 numbers, many restauranteurs hoped the restrictions would be short-lived.Three months later, restaurants in Illinois towns like Calumet City and Lansing that border northwest Indiana say they are seeing customers lured away by Indiana eateries not subject to the same restrictions, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a tweet Saturday that the city has distributed more than 95% of vaccines it received.She also added that at the current rate of dose allocation from the federal government, it would take nearly one and a half years to fully vaccinate the city.The deaths reported Monday include:Cook County: 1 teen, 1 female 30s, 2 females 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 3 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 2 males 90s- DeKalb County: 1 male 80s- DuPage County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s- Fulton County: 2 males 80s- Kane County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s- Kankakee County: 1 male 50s- Lake County: 2 females 70s- Macoupin County: 1 female 90s- Madison County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s- McDonough County: 1 male 80s- Piatt County: 1 female 60s- Putnam County: 1 male 60s- Rock Island County: 1 male 80s- Sangamon County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s- St. Clair County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s- Stephenson County: 1 male 80s- Tazewell County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 2 males 80s- Warren County: 1 female 90s- Wayne County: 1 male 80s- Will County: 1 female 50s, 2 females 70s