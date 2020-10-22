Restaurants in DuPage, Will, Kane, Kankakee counties push back on COVID-19 restrictions: 'We're fighting for our livelihood'

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Suburban cities like Aurora are pledging to help businesses affected during the latest shutdown of indoor dining, but some restaurants are refusing to do so altogether.Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin gathered with restaurant owners Thursday to make that pledge, but some restaurant owners say they just can't afford to close down once again.Glenn Jones took over Patelli's restaurant in Aurora a little over two months ago; a risky proposition in the middle of a pandemic, now made even riskier as the Kane County gyro joint will have to close their indoor dining for at least two weeks starting Friday."We went in with the understanding that there were some high calculated risks associated it, this, however, does put us a little on the edge," he said.Jones is one of several Aurora restaurant owners who gathered with Mayor Irvin at a local strip mall to express their dismay at the latest set of restrictions."I just feel we are the easy target. That every time the cases rise, bars and restaurants are the target," said Claudia Urrutia, owner of La Quinta restaurant.But while those gathered Thursday said they will abide by the mitigation efforts established for Regions 7 and 8 -- which include DuPage, Kane, Will and Kankakee counties -- many others refuse to close their dining rooms."We're not trying to hurt anybody. We're fighting for our livelihood and everything we've worked for," said Rosemary Scianna, owner of Italian Pizza Kitchen in Roselle.Rosemary and John Scianna have been in business for nearly 20 years, employ over 70 people, and abide by all the safety protocols established by the state. The DuPage County restaurant is just blocks from Cook County, where indoor dining will not be closing. It's a disadvantage they cannot afford to take on."You're able to go to Walmart, Home Depot, Target, no issue, no problem," said John Scianna. "What they see in an hour we see in a week. I don't understand the functionality behind that. It's very contradictory.""People in a dining room is going to be an issue and cause the spread of COVID?" he added.Governor JB Pritzker acknowledge businesses' frustration, but said in no uncertain terms the state will go after those who do not abide by the rules set forth for the next two weeks."It is very serious right now, folks," the governor said. "If we need to close down bars and restaurants, and take away their liquor licenses, take away their gaming licenses, we will do that."The governor said the state is now on a trajectory to surpass the peak reached in March and April, and while he has hesitate to go after people's licenses in the past, he will not hesitate this time around.