Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 15,732 new cases, 143 deaths

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
What are requirements for Chicago to lift mask mandate?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 15,732 new COVID cases and 143 related deaths Wednesday.

There have been 2,867,299 total COVID cases, including 30,419 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

FDA halts use of monoclonal antibody drugs from Regeneron, Eli Lilly that don't work vs. omicron

The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 14.6%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 143,139 new specimens for a total of 50,359,271 since the pandemic began.

As of Tuesday night, 5,019 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 877 patients were in the ICU and 503 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

SEE ALSO | Here's how to get free N95 masks from pharmacies or community health centers

A total of 22,983,745 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday and 61.85% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 39,760.

