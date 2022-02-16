COVID Illinois Update: IL reports 3,323 new cases, 104 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 3,323 new COVID cases and 104 related deaths Wednesday.There have been 3,007,987 total COVID cases, including 32,176 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 3.6%.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 107,304 new specimens for a total of 53,294,319 since the pandemic began.As of Tuesday night, 1,683 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, Of those, 313 patients were in the ICU, and 153 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 20,929,507 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday, and 63.24% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 22,066.