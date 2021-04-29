Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 3,394 new coronavirus cases, 38 deaths; Cook County announces new reopening measures

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10550760" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The push to get more shots in the arms of Illinoisans now taking a more personal approach as the state tries to reach those who still aren't sure about getting vaccinated.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 3,394 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 38 related deaths Thursday.There have been 1,331,848 total COVID cases, including 21,927 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 89,057 specimens for a total of 22,558,270 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 22-28, is 4.0%.As of Wednesday night, 2,115 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 475 patients were in the ICU and 231 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 11,546,345 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.A total of 9,155,989 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 97,434 doses. There were 107,689 doses reported administered in Illinois Wednesday.On Thursday, Cook County announced eased restrictions, which will take effect with 14 days of declining metrics.-increased indoor restaurant capacity to 50 percent capacity or 100 individuals, whichever is smaller.-Outdoor social events, such as weddings, proms and potlucks increase to lesser of 50% capacity or 100 people.-Fully vaccinated people will be exempt from the capacity count for private social events, such as weddings.- Higher capacity for indoor and outdoor seated spectator events, theater and performing arts in large venues (ticketed and seated) with a capacity of 200 or more to 25 percent. Indoor events with capacity less than 200 stay at 50 percent capacity with no more than 50 people.-Festivals and general admission outdoor spectator events increase to 15 people per 1,000 square feet.The deaths reported Thursday include:-Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 males 40s, 2 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 3 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s-DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s-Kane County: 1 male 80s-Kankakee County: 1 male 60s-Kendall County: 1 male 60s-Lake County: 1 female 80s-LaSalle County: 1 female 70s-Livingston County: 1 female 80s-Macon County: 1 male 50s-Ogle County: 1 male 90s-St. Clair County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s-Tazewell County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s-Will County: 1 female 70s-Winnebago County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s-Woodford County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s