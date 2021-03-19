Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 2,380 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths

Double lung transplant using lungs from donor who previously had COVID performed at Northwestern

Illinois COVID-19 vaccine guidelines do not include pot smokers in Phase 1B; those who smoke cigarettes included

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 2,380 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths on Friday.IDPH reported a total of 1,218,470 COVID-19 cases, including 21,034 deaths, since the beginning of the pandemic.As of Thursday night, 1,132 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 242 patients were in the ICU and 105 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 92,161 specimens for a total of 19,481,259 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 12-18 is 2.8%.A total of 5,251,055 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 414,900 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 5,665,955. A total of 4,510,696 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday night, including 359,850 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 102,775 doses. There were 135,525 doses reported administered in Illinois Thursday.Northwestern Medicine surgeons have performed a double lung transplant on a patient using lungs from a donor who previously had COVID-19, the healthcare provider said Friday.The transplant recipient is an Illinois man in his 60s. He received lungs from a donor who had mild symptoms. The donor died from an unrelated accidental death and no longer had COVID at the time.The patient works in healthcare and was diagnosed with COVID-19 in May 2020 and suffered permanent lung damage.Illinois residents who smoke marijuana will not be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine early.This decision was made despite the fact that cannabis smokers are at a higher risk for respiratory issues.However people who smoke cigarettes or have smoked do qualify for the earlier phase.The deaths reported Friday include:- Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s- Dewitt County: 1 male 70s- DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s- Kankakee County: 1 female 70s- Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s- LaSalle County: 1 female 70s- Morgan County: 1 male 40s- Rock Island County: 1 male 90s- Whiteside County: 1 male 70s