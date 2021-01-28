Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 4,191 new cases, 103 deaths

The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 1,116,372, with a total of 19,067 deaths, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 100,119 specimens for a total of 15,733,562.
RELATED: Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 21-27 is 5.5%.
The test positivity rate is a metric the state began providing in late October. It is calculated by using the total number of positive tests over the total number of tests. This is the metric being used to by state health officials to make decisions about mitigations.
As of Wednesday night, 2,802 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 567 patients were in the ICU and 292 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 1,293,075 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 496,100 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 1,789,175.
RELATED: Illinois coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area
IDPH reports that a total of 829,488 vaccine doses have been administered, including 131,284 at long-term facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered is 36,728 .
The IDPH says that vaccine distribution numbers are reported in real-time and vaccine administration numbers lag by as much as 72 hours.
Thursday afternoon, Governor JB Pritzker visisted a vaccination site at Morton East High School in Cicero. He announced that Illinois would be receiving $43 million from FEMA for vaccine dsitrubution.
The visit came one day after the governor toured a mass vaccination site at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake.
"This site has been built not just to meet the current limited supply that's necessary, but also to grow as more and more doses come in from the federal government," Governor Pritzker said.
Six hundred people were vaccinated at the fairgrounds Wednesday. The drive-thru facility can service about 20 cars every five minutes.
"People are outside waiting in line. Once they come in it's only about a five minute process to get vaccinated. Then they leave, go outside the facility, we have a 15 minute line that is mandatory, that people have to wait for 15 minutes to make sure they have had an effects," said Mark Pfister, executive director of the Lake County Public Health Department.
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
The governor pointed to a one-day record, with more than 53,000 vaccines administered statewide Tuesday, even as shortages continue to make it exceedingly difficult for people to get appointments.
"If you're not yet able to get a vaccination appointment, it's because there's simply not a national supply available to meet demand," Pritzker said.
The state expects vaccine availability to increase somewhat after the Biden administration announced it will bolster shipments to states by more than 15% starting next week. The federal government will also now provide three weeks advance notice about shipments, allowing for more efficient planning and scheduling.
"It's impossible, as you can imagine, to make appointments ahead of time if you don't know how many vaccine doses are going to be available that week," Pritzker said.
The Lake County Fairgrounds site will be able to vaccinate 1,000 people a day starting next week.
In Cook County, the Illinois National Guard will be assisting with vaccinations at Cook County Health Centers in half a dozen suburbs. There are more deployments planned throughout the state.
Officials said that beginning Monday, those guard-supported sites will take 1B appointments as will pharmacies at hundreds of Walgreens, CVS and Jewel locations.
Walgreens is providing vaccines at 92 sites across the state and appointments can be made on their website while Jewel-Osco will begin vaccinating eligible residents Tuesday, with appointments available on their website.
Governor JB Pritzker said there are plans to launch walk-in locations once the supply of vaccine increases. He also announced the creation of a new portal, coronavirus.illinois.gov, to provide the latest information on vaccines.
The deaths reported Thursday include:
- Adams County: 1 female 80s
- Boone County: 1 male 70s
- Clinton County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Coles County: 1 male 70s
- Cook County: 4 males 50s, 6 females 60s, 9 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 2 male 90s
- DeKalb County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- Fulton County: 1 male 60s
- Henderson County: 1 male 70s
- Henry County: 1 female 80s
- Kane County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 90s
- Lake County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Lee County: 1 male 90s, 1 male 100+
- Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s
- McHenry County: 1 male 80s
- McLean County: 1 female 90s
- Monroe County: 1 female 90s
- Montgomery County: 1 female 90s
- Perry County: 1 male 80s
- Pike County: 1 male 80s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 100+
- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s
- Stephenson County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s
- Warren County: 1 male 70s
- Will County: 1 female 40s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 90s
- Williamson County: 1 male 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s