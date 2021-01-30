Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 4,156 new coronavirus cases, 71 deaths

The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 1,120,528, with a total of 19,138 deaths, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 111,057 specimens for a total of 15,844,619.
RELATED: Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 22-28 is 5.4%.
RELATED: Illinois coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area
The test positivity rate is a metric the state began providing in late October. It is calculated by using the total number of positive tests over the total number of tests. This is the metric being used to by state health officials to make decisions about mitigations.
Chicago moving forward?
The city of Chicago could advance to Phase 4 of Illinois' reopening plan in the coming days, if its test positivity remains under 6.5%.
But Mayor Lori Lightfoot said capacity limits on indoor dining will not change, saying it would be "irresponsible and dangerous" and undo the progress made.
However, bar seating would be allowed, and indoor table size could increase to six people. Bars and restaurants would also be able to stay open until midnight.
A total of 1,304,475 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 496,100 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 1,800,575.
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
A total of 58,357 doses were administered Thursday, making it the third day in a row Illinois has seen a record-high number of vaccines administered. On Tuesday, 53,628 doses were administered and 55,865 on Wednesday.
RELATED: Johnson & Johnson vaccine 85% effective against severe COVID-19 disease
Johnson & Johnson's long-awaited vaccine appears to protect against COVID-19 with just one shot - not as strong as some two-shot rivals, but still potentially helpful for a world in dire need of more doses.
J&J said Friday that in the U.S. and seven other countries, the single-shot vaccine was 66% effective overall at preventing moderate to severe illness, and much more protective - 85% - against the most serious symptoms.
Only 1.4% of Illinois' population has received both doses of a vaccine.
In Chicago, health officials said they're receiving only about 35,000 vaccine doses a week, allowing them to administer only 5,000 doses a day, for vaccines that require two doses.
"The federal government is directing us to do first and second doses and to make sure everybody is getting the doses at the right period of time," Pritzker said.
Rather than vaccinating as many people as possible with the first dose, Gov. Pritzker said the state does keep vaccines in reserve for second doses.
IDPH reports that a total of 887,845 vaccine doses have been administered, including 131,401 at long-term facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered is 38,738.
The IDPH says that vaccine distribution numbers are reported in real-time, and vaccine administration numbers lag by as much as 72 hours.
Pritzker said there are plans to launch walk-in locations once the supply of vaccine increases. He also announced the creation of a new portal, coronavirus.illinois.gov, to provide the latest information on vaccines.
As of Thursday night, 2,735 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 532 patients were in the ICU and 297 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The deaths reported Friday include:
- Bond County: 1 female 70s
- Champaign County: 1 male 60s
- Coles County: 1 male 60s
- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 male 90s
- DeKalb County: 1 female 60s
- Douglas County: 1 female 80s
- DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s
- Effingham County: 1 female 90s
- Fayette County: 1 male 90s
- Iroquois County: 1 female 90s
- Kane County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Kendall County: 1 male 40s
- Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- LaSalle County: 1 male 60s
- Logan County: 1 male 50s
- Madison County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s
- McHenry County: 2 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Peoria County: 1 female 90s
- Piatt County: 1 male 80s
- Pike County: 1 male 60s
- Randolph County: 1 male 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s
- Saline County: 1 male 70s
- Shelby County: 1 male 90s
- St. Clair County: 2 males 70s, 1 male 90s
- Stephenson County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
- Vermilion County: 1 male 60s
- Whiteside County: 1 male 70s
- Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Williamson county: 1 female 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
The Associated Press contributed to this report.