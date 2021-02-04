Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 3,328 new coronavirus cases, 69 deaths

Illinois adds 80 new COVID-19 vaccine sites

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois health officials reported 3,328 new COVID-19 cases and 69 deaths Thursday.The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 1,137,559, with a total of 19,444 deaths, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 101,307 specimens for a total of 16,359,655.As of Wednesday night, 2,341 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 513 patients were in the ICU and 265 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 28-Feb. 3 is 4.4%.The test positivity rate is a metric the state began providing in late October. It is calculated by using the total number of positive tests over the total number of tests. This is the metric being used to by state health officials to make decisions about mitigations.A total of 1,629,550 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 496,100 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 2,125,650.IDPH reports that a total of 1,156,453 vaccine doses have been administered, including 178,848 at long-term facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered is 46,709 .The IDPH says that vaccine distribution numbers are reported in real-time and vaccine administration numbers lag by as much as 72 hours.Illinois officials announced 80 new COVI-19 vaccination sites have been added in the state, bringing the total to 390.The new locations include 78 new Walgreens locations, brining the total number of Walgreens sites to 170, as well as two Illinois National Guard supported locations in Cook and St. Clair counties.Illinois has partnered with Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco, Kroger, Mariano's and Walgreens for vaccinations:-Hy-Vee - 16 locations-Jewel-Osco - 92 locations- Kroger - 17 locations-Mariano's - 6 locations-Walgreens - 170 locationsThere are also 12 state supported COVID-19 vaccination locations.-Arlington Heights Health Center - 3250 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights-Belle-Clair Fairgrounds - 200 S. Belt E #2650, Belleville- Blue Island Health Center - 12757 S. Western Ave., Blue Island-Cottage Grover Health Center - 1645 Cottage Grove Ave., Ford Heights-East Side Health District Mobile team - various locations in East St. Louis-Morton East Adolescent Health Center - 2423 S. Austin Blvd., Cicero-North Riverside Health Center - 1800 S. Harlem Ave., North Riverside-Provident Hospital - 500 E. 51st St., Chicago-Robbins Health Center - 13450 S. Kedzie Ave., Robbins-John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital - 1969 Ogden Ave., Chicago-Tinley Park Convention Center - 18451 Convention Center Dr., Tinley Park-Triton College - 2000 5th Ave., River Grove, T Building on the East CampusThe deaths reported Thursday include:- Coles County: 1 female 90s- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 4 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 3 males 80s, 3 female 90s- Cumberland County: 1 female 70s- DeKalb County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s- DuPage County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s- Edgar County: 1 male 90s- Effingham County: 1 female 70s- Fulton County: 1 male 80s- Grundy County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s- Iroquois County: 1 female 80s- Jasper County: 1 female 90s- Jefferson County: 1 male 50s- Kendall County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s- Lake County: 2 females 80s, 1 male 90s- Livingston County: 1 male 60s- Macon County: 1 male 80s- Macoupin County: 1 female 80s- McHenry County: 1 male 70s- McLean County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s- Montgomery County: 1 female 90s- Pulaski County: 1 female 50s- Rock Island County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s- St. Clair County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s- Tazewell County: 1 female 90s- Vermilion County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s- Wayne County: 1 male 80s- Whiteside County: 1 male 90s- Will County: 1 female 50s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s- Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s