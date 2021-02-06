Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 3,062 new coronavirus cases, 60 deaths; some testing sites close due to cold

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10315715" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Illinois National Guard Major General Richard Neely says more than 500 National Guard members are part of the mission to vaccinate people in the state.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois health officials reported 3,062 new COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths Saturday.The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 1,144,281, with a total of 19,585 deaths, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 90,295 specimens for a total of 16,555,035.As of Friday night, 2,271 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 485 patients were in the ICU and 246 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 30-Feb. 5 is 4.2%.A total of 1,635,925 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 496,100 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 2,132,025.IDPH reports that a total of 1,294,498 vaccine doses have been administered, including 188,351 at long-term facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered is 49,909.The IDPH says that vaccine distribution numbers are reported in real-time and vaccine administration numbers lag by as much as 72 hours.Coronavirus testing sites in Chicago will be closed for "inclement weather," starting Friday.City-operated testing sites will remain closed from Friday until Wednesday, according to a notification from the city.Thursday's storm will be followed by a deep freeze that'll stretch into next week. Temperatures may not rise above the single digits, and wind chills may reach minus 30 degrees in what city officials called an "arctic blast."Anyone who needs testing in the next few days should contact their healthcare provider."Honestly, from a safety perspective, we don't want the staff and the volunteers potentially being exposed," said Dr. Allison Arwady, CDPH. "And there are walk-up availabilities at the site. We don't want people walking up."Frigid conditions also prompted The Loretto Hospital on the West Side to move its walk-up testing indoors."We're actually converting our ground floor physical therapy room, which is pretty big and very spacious, into a COVID testing area," said Afya Khan, infection control practitioner at The Loretto Hospital.The city's vaccination sites, which operate indoors, will remain open, as will the mass vaccination site at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake. Officials there said the need to rotate staff frequently out of the cold could cause delays.Northwestern University Professor Hani Mahmassani, an expert in transportation and logistics, said vaccination clinics are likely to see some no-shows."There will be issues in staffing," she explained, "and also no-shows in terms of the patients. And in some cases, you do not want patients to come out in this weather, especially for some older folks who are the current group being vaccinated."The deaths reported Saturday include:- Champaign County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s- Clay County: 1 female 80s- Cook County: 3 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 5 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 5 males 80s, 2 males 90s- DeKalb County: 1 female 80s- DuPage County: 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s- Edgar County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s- Jackson County: 1 male 90s- Jefferson County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s- Johnson County: 1 male 80s- Kane County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s- Lake County: 1 male 70s- LaSalle County: 1 male 40s- Livingston County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s- Macon County: 1 male 70s- McHenry County: 1 female 70s- Montgomery County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s- Moultrie County: 1 male 90s- Peoria County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 80s- St. Clair County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s- Stephenson County: 1 male 80s- Union County: 1 male 70s- Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s- Williamson County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s- Winnebago County: 1 female 80s