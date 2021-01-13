Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 5,862 new cases, 97 deaths

WATCH: Gov. Pritzker gives COVID-19 update on Jan. 11, 2021

IDPH Director Ezike gets COVID-19 vaccine

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois health officials reported 5,862 new COVID-19 cases and 97 deaths Wednesday.The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 1,046,030, with a total of 17,840 deaths, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 76,107 specimens for a total 14,339,584.As of Tuesday night, 3,642 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 749 patients were in the ICU and 386 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 6 - 12 is 8.3%.The test positivity rate is a metric the state began providing in late October. It is calculated by using the total number of positive tests over the total number of tests. This is the metric being used to by state health officials to make decisions about mitigations.As of Tuesday night, 703,525 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 268,525 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities.IDPH reports that a total of 384,658 vaccine doses, including 48,811 at long-term facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered is 25,400.The IDPH says that vaccine distribution numbers are reported in real-time and vaccine administration numbers lag by as much as 72 hours.Deaths reported Wednesday inlude:Bond County: 1 female 90sBoone County: 1 male 50sChristian County: 1 female 80sClinton County: 1 female 80sCook County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 3 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 4 males 80, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90sDuPage County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90sHamilton County: 1 male 70sIroquois County: 1 male 80sJefferson County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80sJersey County: 1 male 70sKnox County: 1 female 70sLake County: 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90sLaSalle County: 1 male 70sLogan County: 1 female 60sMacon County: 1 male 80sMadison County: 1 male 70sMcHenry County: 1 male 50sMcLean County: 1 male 40s, 2 males 80sMonroe County: 3 females 90sMontgomery County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80sMorgan County: 1 female 60sOgle County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70sPeoria County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80sPike County: 1 female 90sRandolph County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80sRichland County: 1 male 90sRock Island County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90sSangamon County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90sSt. Clair County: 1 female 60s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90sStephenson County: 1 male 70sTazewell County: 1 male 70sVermilion County: 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90sWill County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80sWilliamson County: 1 female 80sWinnebago County: 1 male 80s