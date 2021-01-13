coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 5,862 new cases, 97 deaths

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois health officials reported 5,862 new COVID-19 cases and 97 deaths Wednesday.

The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 1,046,030, with a total of 17,840 deaths, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WATCH: Gov. Pritzker gives COVID-19 update on Jan. 11, 2021


EMBED More News Videos

Gov. JB Pritkzer gave an update on COVID-19 in Illinois, addressing the continued vaccination ramp up and how soon some regions may move out of Tier 3 mitigations.



Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 76,107 specimens for a total 14,339,584.

As of Tuesday night, 3,642 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 749 patients were in the ICU and 386 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

RELATED: Illinois coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 6 - 12 is 8.3%.

The test positivity rate is a metric the state began providing in late October. It is calculated by using the total number of positive tests over the total number of tests. This is the metric being used to by state health officials to make decisions about mitigations.

Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you

As of Tuesday night, 703,525 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 268,525 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities.

IDPH Director Ezike gets COVID-19 vaccine


EMBED More News Videos

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike gets the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.



IDPH reports that a total of 384,658 vaccine doses, including 48,811 at long-term facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered is 25,400.

The IDPH says that vaccine distribution numbers are reported in real-time and vaccine administration numbers lag by as much as 72 hours.

Deaths reported Wednesday inlude:
Bond County: 1 female 90s
Boone County: 1 male 50s
Christian County: 1 female 80s

Clinton County: 1 female 80s
Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 3 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 4 males 80, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
DuPage County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s
Hamilton County: 1 male 70s
Iroquois County: 1 male 80s
Jefferson County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
Jersey County: 1 male 70s
Knox County: 1 female 70s
Lake County: 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
LaSalle County: 1 male 70s
Logan County: 1 female 60s
Macon County: 1 male 80s
Madison County: 1 male 70s
McHenry County: 1 male 50s
McLean County: 1 male 40s, 2 males 80s
Monroe County: 3 females 90s

Montgomery County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
Morgan County: 1 female 60s
Ogle County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
Peoria County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
Pike County: 1 female 90s
Randolph County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
Richland County: 1 male 90s
Rock Island County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
Sangamon County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
St. Clair County: 1 female 60s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
Stephenson County: 1 male 70s
Tazewell County: 1 male 70s
Vermilion County: 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s
Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s
Williamson County: 1 female 80s
Winnebago County: 1 male 80s
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoisvaccinescoronavirus testingjb pritzkercoronavirus chicagocoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Which Chicago residents are getting COVID vaccines? Map by zip code
Chicago family loses grandpa, dad to COVID within a week
Which IL residents are getting COVID vaccines? Map by county
IL reports 6,642 new COVID-19 cases, 117 deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: House considers 2nd impeachment of President Trump
Rep. Chris Welch succeeds Madigan as IL speaker
Massachusetts teen turns in her own family as Capitol rioters
Retired priest charged in fatal Orland Park hit-and-run dies
Student attacked with crowbar in attempted carjacking
Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano announces retirement
US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953
Show More
Which Chicago residents are getting COVID vaccines? Map by zip code
CPS teachers again plan 'teach-out,' protesting in-person learning
CPD investigating if employees involved in DC attack
Passengers carjack 3 ride-share drivers in Wicker Park: CPD
Chicago family loses grandpa, dad to COVID within a week
More TOP STORIES News