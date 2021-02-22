coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 1,246 new coronavirus cases, 34 deaths

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,246 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths on Monday.

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,175,655 COVID-19 cases, including 20,303 deaths.

As of Sunday night, 1,504 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 377 patients were in the ICU and 169 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 37,361 specimens for a total of 17,660,161since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 15-21 is 3.1%.

A total of 2,256,975 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 445,200 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 2,702,175..

The IDPH said that vaccine distribution numbers are reported in real-time and vaccine administration numbers lag by as much as 72 hours.


IDPH reports that a total of 2,211,700 vaccine doses have been administered, including 282,820 at long-term facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered is 55,499.

The deaths reported Monday include:

- Christian County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
Cook County: 2 males 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 5 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 6 males
70s, 2 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 1 female 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 80s
Kane County: 1 male 50s
Lake County: 1 male 70s
LaSalle County: 1 female 90s
Livingston County: 1 female 80s
Madison County: 1 male 60s
Peoria County: 1 male 70s
