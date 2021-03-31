Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 2,592 new coronavirus cases, 28 deaths

Gov. Pritzker gets COVID vaccine

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 2,592 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 28 deaths Wednesday.IDPH reported a total of 1,244,585 COVID-19 cases, including 21,301 deaths, since the beginning of the pandemic.As of Tuesday night, 1,413 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 294 patients were in the ICU and 123 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 77,727 specimens for a total of 20,313,050 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 24-30 is 3.9%.A total of 6,858,805 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 448,830 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 7,307,635.A total of 5,801,871 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday night, including 367,782 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 109,358 doses. There were 137,445 doses reported administered in Illinois Tuesday.Illinois has administered doses to 70 % of residents 65 and older,reaching the threshold needed to move into the Bridge Phase of reopening. However, IDPH said rising hospitalization rates will prevent Illinois from moving into the Bridge Phase. IDPH epidemiologists will continue to focus on the most recent 10 days to monitor any acute trends that prevent the state from reaching the Bridge Phase.The deaths reported Wednesday include:-Bureau County: 1 female 80s-Cook County: 2 females 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 3 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+-Franklin County: 1 female 90s-Grundy County: 1 female 70s-Lake County: 1 male 60s-Livingston County: 1 female 80s-Rock Island County: 1 female 80s-Sangamon County: 1 female 80s