Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 3,526 new coronavirus cases, 25 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 3,526 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 25 deaths Thursday.

IDPH reported a total of 1,248,111 COVID-19 cases, including 21,326 deaths, since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Wednesday night, 1,411 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 304 patients were in the ICU and 121 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 96,177 specimens for a total of 20,409,227 since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 25-31 is 4.0%.

Gov. Pritzker gets COVID vaccine


Governor JB Pritzker receives a Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield Wednesday,


A total of 7,095,305 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 448,830 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 7,544,135.


A total of 5,918,422 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday night, including 367,823 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 109,073 doses. There were 116,551 doses reported administered in Illinois Wednesday.

Illinois has administered doses to 70% of residents 65 and older,reaching the threshold needed to move into the Bridge Phase of reopening. However, IDPH said rising hospitalization rates will prevent Illinois from moving into the Bridge Phase. IDPH epidemiologists will continue to focus on the most recent 10 days to monitor any acute trends that prevent the state from reaching the Bridge Phase.

The deaths reported Thursday include:
-Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
-DuPage County: 2 females 70s
-LaSalle County: 1 male 90s
-Lee County: 1 female 70s

-Macon County: 1 male 60s
-Madison County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
-McLean County: 1 male 80s
-St. Clair County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s
-Tazewell County: 1 male 90s
-Warren County: 1 female 50s
-Will County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
