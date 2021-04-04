Illinois COVID-19 Update: Health officials urge caution on holiday weekend as IL reports 2,449 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths

Gov. Pritzker gets COVID vaccine

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 2,449 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 14 related deaths Sunday.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 28-April 3 is 4.3%.There have been 1,256,634 total cases, including 21,373 deaths in the state.Saturday, Cook County Department of Public Health officials reopening plans may need to be scaled back if cases continue to rise."People are out and about. and some people are better about wearing their mask than others, and so we may very well have to clamp down within a matter of days," said Dr. Rachel Rubin, CCDPH Senior Medical Officer and Co-Lead. "I'm not promising that one way or another, we need to evaluate exactly what kinds of activities and movements are really pushing this surge."Chicago's top doctor issued a warning about Easter weekend Thursday, as the state reported 3,526 COVID-19 cases, the largest one-day increase in nearly two months.In Chicago, at least three factors are driving the recent uptick. Officials say cell phone location data confirms more people in recent weeks have been gathering with others in the evening.More contagious variants, officials say, are becoming more prevalent. And as more people get vaccinated, some may be letting down their guard.Officials recommend outdoor gatherings with distance, masks and a small number of guests this holiday weekend.A total of 7,335,385 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 448,830 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 7,784,215.A total of 6,290,822 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Saturday night, including 368,239 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 108,914 doses. There were 102,215 doses reported administered in Illinois Saturday.Illinois has administered doses to 70% of residents 65 and older, reaching the threshold needed to move into the Bridge Phase of reopening. However, IDPH said rising hospitalization rates will prevent Illinois from moving into the Bridge Phase. IDPH epidemiologists will continue to focus on the most recent 10 days to monitor any acute trends that prevent the state from reaching the Bridge Phase.As of Saturday night, 1,491 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 336 patients were in the ICU and 143 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.The deaths reported Sunday include:- Cook County: 2 males 50s, 1 male 60s, 3 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 90s- Kankakee County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s- Madison County: 1 female 80s- Tazewell County: 1 female 40s