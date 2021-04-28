coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 2,728 new coronavirus cases, 33 deaths

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Are people protected from COVID-19 after 1 shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 2,728 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 33 related deaths Wednesday.

There have been 1,328,454 total COVID cases, including 21,891 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

Vax Pass: Chicago considering vaccine passports for entry to summer festivals, concerts, events

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 87,698 specimens for a total of 22,469,213the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 21-27, is 4.1%.

RELATED: CDC issues new outdoor face mask guidance for fully vaccinated people

As of Tuesday night, 2,154 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 502 patients were in the ICU and 238 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

WATCH | Illinois launches new program to help more people get vaccinated
EMBED More News Videos

The push to get more shots in the arms of Illinoisans now taking a more personal approach as the state tries to reach those who still aren't sure about getting vaccinated.



A total of 11,322,205 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.

A total of 9,048,300 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 100,823 doses. There were 106,173 doses reported administered in Illinois Tuesday.

The deaths reported Wednesday include:
-Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 4 females 90s
-DuPage County: 1 male 50s
-Kankakee County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
-Macon County: 1 female 70s
-Marshall County: 1 female 90s
-McHenry County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s

-McLean County: 1 male 80s
-Monroe County: 1 male 70s
-Morgan County: 1 male 70s
-Peoria County: 1 female 80s
-Tazewell County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s
-Will County: 1 male 50s
-Winnebago County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoischicagovaccinescoronavirus testingjb pritzkercoronavirus chicagocoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Chicago children under 12 begin getting COVID vaccines
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
IL reports 2,382 COVID cases, 25 deaths
1st shipments of Pfizer pediatric vaccine arrive in Chicago
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Chicago restaurants push for $60B in federal COVID funds
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Show More
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Chicago Weather: Still cold, PM clouds Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News