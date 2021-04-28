Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 2,728 new coronavirus cases, 33 deaths

There have been 1,328,454 total COVID cases, including 21,891 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 87,698 specimens for a total of 22,469,213the pandemic began.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 21-27, is 4.1%.
As of Tuesday night, 2,154 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 502 patients were in the ICU and 238 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 11,322,205 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.
A total of 9,048,300 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 100,823 doses. There were 106,173 doses reported administered in Illinois Tuesday.
The deaths reported Wednesday include:
-Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 4 females 90s
-DuPage County: 1 male 50s
-Kankakee County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
-Macon County: 1 female 70s
-Marshall County: 1 female 90s
-McHenry County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s
-McLean County: 1 male 80s
-Monroe County: 1 male 70s
-Morgan County: 1 male 70s
-Peoria County: 1 female 80s
-Tazewell County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s
-Will County: 1 male 50s
-Winnebago County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s