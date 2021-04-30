Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 3,207 new coronavirus cases, 33 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 3,207 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 33 related deaths Friday.There have been 1,335,055 total COVID cases, including 21,960 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 108,063 specimens for a total of 22,666,333 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 23-29, is 4%.As of Thursday night, 2,024 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 475 patients were in the ICU and 235 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.DuPage County kicked off a campaign Friday to get 80% of residents vaccinated by July 1. The mass vaccination site at the county fairgrounds will begin giving walk-in shots starting Saturday.Currently about 60% of county residents have gotten at least their first dose, but 80% is the amount many health experts say will provide herd immunity."We don't know that 80 may be the magic number, but it is a significant number and will move us very, very much further to getting on the other side of this pandemic," said Karen Ayala, executive director of the DuPage County Health Department.A total of 11,687,325 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.A total of 9,259,706 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 92,747 doses. There were 103,717 doses reported administered in Illinois Thursday.With an increase in vaccine supply has come a waning interest. Health experts believe on issue could be that people not directly impacted by COVID-19 may not feel like vaccination is a priority.In DuPage County, 88% of people over the age of 65 have gotten at least one shot. The group they are now targeting is the 20-40 age group.The deaths reported Friday include:- Christian County: 1 female 80s- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 80s,- DeKalb County: 1 female 50s- DuPage County: 1 male 50s 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s- Kane County: 1 female 40s- Kankakee County: 1 female 80s- Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s- LaSalle County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s- Lee County: 1 male 60s- McDonough County: 1 male 60s- McHenry County: 1 male 60s- Peoria County: 1 female 60s- Tazewell County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s- Will County: 1 male 90s- Williamson County: 1 female 80s- Winnebago County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s- Woodford County: 1 male 50s