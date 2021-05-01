Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 2,813 new coronavirus cases, 32 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 2,813 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 32 related deaths Saturday.There have been 1,337,868 total COVID cases, including 21,992 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 83,070 specimens for a total of 22,749,403 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 24-30, is 4.1%.As of Friday night, 2,000 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 473 patients were in the ICU and 238 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 11,802,395 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.A total of 9,348,459 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Friday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 87,494 doses. There were 88,753 doses reported administered in Illinois Friday.The deaths reported Saturday include:- Champaign County: 1 male 60s- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 3 males 70s- DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s- Fulton County: 1 female 60s- Jasper County: 1 male 80s- Kane County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s- Kankakee County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 80s- Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s- Macon County: 1 female 60s- Madison County: 1 female 30s- McLean County: 1 female 80s- Ogle County: 1 male 70s- Tazewell County: 1 female 70s- Will County: 1 male 60s- Winnebago County: 1 female 50s- Woodford County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s