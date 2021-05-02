Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 1,860 new coronavirus cases, 27 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 1,860 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 27 related deaths Sunday.There have been 1,339,728 total COVID cases, including 22,019 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 73,159 specimens for a total of 22,822,562 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 25-May 1, is 4.1%.As of Saturday night, 1,916 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 472 patients were in the ICU and 225 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 11,802,395 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.A total of 9,348,459 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Saturday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 83,239 doses. There were 44,678 doses reported administered in Illinois Saturday.Starting May 3, Mondays will be recognized as "Restaurant Workers Day," as part of Cook County Health's efforts to reach more residents for vaccines.Restaurant workers are encouraged to visit one of the county's six mass vaccinations sites to get their shots. Walk-ins are welcome, and appointments are available.The deaths reported Sunday include:- Adams County: 1 male 70s- Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 3 males 80s- Franklin County: 1 male 60s- Iroquois County: 1 male 70s- Kane County: 1 female 50s- Kankakee County: 1 female 70s- LaSalle County: 1 male 80s- Madison County: 1 male 60s- McHenry County: 1 female 70s- McLean County: 1 female 80s- Tazewell County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s- Will County: 1 female 50s- Williamson County: 1 female 60s- Winnebago County: 1 male 80s- Woodford County: 1 male 70s