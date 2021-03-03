Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 2,104 new coronavirus cases, 44 deaths

IDPH reported a total of 1,191,520 COVID-19 cases, including 20,626 deaths.
As of Tuesday night, 1,260 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 275 patients were in the ICU and 138 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 80,854 specimens for a total of 18,315,522since the pandemic began.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 24-March 2 is 2.9%.
A total of 3,392,925 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 443,700 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 3,836,625.
IDPH reports that a total of 2,900,341 vaccine doses have been administered, including 328,795 at long-term facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered is 84,202.
The deaths reported Wednesday include:
-Bureau County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
-Clark County: 1 male 70s
-Coles County: 1 male 70s
-Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1, female 80s, 1 male 90s
-Crawford County: 1 female 70s
-DeKalb County: 1 male 80s
-DuPage County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s
-Edgar County: 1 male 70s
-Fulton County: 1 male 70s
-Henry County: 1 male 60s
-Iroquois County: 1 female 90s
-Kane County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s
-LaSalle County; 1 male 60s
-Macoupin County: 1 male 60s
-Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
-Marion County: 1 male 70s
-McHenry County: 1 male 70s
-McLean County: 1 female 70s
-Montgomery County: 1 male 80s
-Peoria County: 1 female 70s
-Randolph County: 1 male 70s
-Rock Island County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s
-Saline County: 1 male 60s
-Sangamon County: 1 female 90s
-Washington County: 1 male 60s
-Whiteside County: 1 male 70s
-Will County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 80s
-Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s