Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 2,104 new coronavirus cases, 44 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 2,104 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 44 deaths on Wednesday.IDPH reported a total of 1,191,520 COVID-19 cases, including 20,626 deaths.As of Tuesday night, 1,260 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 275 patients were in the ICU and 138 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 80,854 specimens for a total of 18,315,522since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 24-March 2 is 2.9%.A total of 3,392,925 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 443,700 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 3,836,625.IDPH reports that a total of 2,900,341 vaccine doses have been administered, including 328,795 at long-term facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered is 84,202.The deaths reported Wednesday include:-Bureau County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s-Clark County: 1 male 70s-Coles County: 1 male 70s-Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1, female 80s, 1 male 90s-Crawford County: 1 female 70s-DeKalb County: 1 male 80s-DuPage County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s-Edgar County: 1 male 70s-Fulton County: 1 male 70s-Henry County: 1 male 60s-Iroquois County: 1 female 90s-Kane County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s-LaSalle County; 1 male 60s-Macoupin County: 1 male 60s-Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s-Marion County: 1 male 70s-McHenry County: 1 male 70s-McLean County: 1 female 70s-Montgomery County: 1 male 80s-Peoria County: 1 female 70s-Randolph County: 1 male 70s-Rock Island County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s-Saline County: 1 male 60s-Sangamon County: 1 female 90s-Washington County: 1 male 60s-Whiteside County: 1 male 70s-Will County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 80s-Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s