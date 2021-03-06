Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 2,565 new coronavirus cases, 50 deaths

When will kids be able to get COVID vaccine?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 2,565 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 50 deaths on Saturday.IDPH reported a total of 1,197,267 COVID-19 cases, including 20,750 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.As of Friday night, 1,210 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 261 patients were in the ICU and 108 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 79,248 specimens for a total of 18,572,096 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 27-March 5 is 2.8%.A total of 3,824,675 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 443,700 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 4,268,375.IDPH reports that a total of 3,259,664 vaccine doses have been administered, including 340,763 at long-term facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered is 90,428.On Friday, a record-high 134,239 vaccine doses were administered.Illinois' first case of a more contagious COVID-19 variant from Brazil has beenResearchers at Northwestern Medicine said they first identified the P.1. variant, which was first found earlier this year in travelers from Brazil during an airport screening in Tokyo. The Brazilian variant has since been found in several other countries.The deaths reported Saturday include:- Bureau County: 1 male 70s- Champaign County: 1 female 90s- Christian County: 1 female 80s- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s- DuPage County: 1 male 50s- Ford County: 1 female 90s- Fulton County: 1 male 90s- Hancock County: 1 male 80s- Jefferson County: 1 male 70s- Kankakee County: 1 male 70s- Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s- Livingston County: 1 male 90s- Logan County: 1 female 90s- Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s- Marion County: 1 male 80s- Monroe County: 1 male 80s- Randolph County: 1 male 80s- Sangamon County: 1 female 80s- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s- Stark County: 1 female 90s- Tazewell County: 1 male 60s- Vermilion County: 1 female 80s- Whiteside County: 1 female 80s- Will County: 1 male 30s, 2 females 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 70s