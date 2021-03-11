Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 1,700 new coronavirus cases, 55 deaths

When will kids be able to get COVID vaccine?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 1,700 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 55 deaths on Thursday.IDPH reported a total of 1,204,409 COVID-19 cases, including 20,863 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.As of Wednesday night, 1,118 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 231 patients were in the ICU and 102 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 89,893 specimens for a total of 18,894,652since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 4-10 is 2.5%.A total of 4,488,655 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 414,900 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 4,903,555.IDPH reports that a total of 3,680,703 vaccine doses have been administered, including 353,125 at long-term facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered is 98,166.On Wednesday, 112,776 vaccine doses were administered.The deaths reported Thursday include:-Adams County: 1 male 90s-Alexander County: 1 male 70s-Bureau County: 1 female 60s-Cass County: 1 male 70s-Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 30s, 2 females 40s, 1 female 50s, 2, males 50s, 1 female 60s, 3 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 5 males 70s, 5 females, 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 males 90s, 1 female over 100-DuPage County: 2 males 80s-Edwards County: 1 male 60s-Fayette County: 1 male 80s-Grundy County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s-Jackson County: 1 female 70s-Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s-Madison County: 1 male 70s-McHenry County: 1 female 20s-McLean County: 1 male 70s-Montgomery County: 1 male 60s-Peoria County: 1 male 80s-Perry County: 1 female 70s-St. Clair County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s-Union County: 1 male 70s-Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s-Williamson County: 1 male 50s