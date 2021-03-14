Illinois COVID-19 Update: State reports 1,484 new coronavirus cases, 19 deaths

WATCH: Gov. Pritzker signs 'transformation' bill, improving healthcare equity

When will kids be able to get COVID vaccine?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 1,484 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths on Sunday.IDPH reported a total of 1,209,331 COVID-19 cases, including 20,934 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.As of Saturday night, 1,141 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 238 patients were in the ICU and 94 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 65,028 specimens for a total of 19,131,098 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 7-13 is 2.6%.A total of 4,623,735 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 414,900 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 5,038,635.State data reviewed by the ABC7 Data Team showed that overall the number of new weekly coronavirus cases reported at long-term care facilities is down by 70% compared to the start of the year.IDPH reports that a total of 4,040,302 vaccine doses have been administered, including 354,414 at long-term facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered is 97,441 .The deaths reported Sunday include:- Cook County: 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 100+- Fulton County: 1 male 80s- Jackson County: 1 male 80s- Jersey County: 1 female 60s- Kane County: 1 male 70s- Kankakee County: 1 male 50s- Lake County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s- Lee County: 1 male 80s- Pulaski County: 1 male 60s- Rock Island County: 1 male 60s- St. Clair County: 1 female 70s- Whiteside County: 1 male 70s- Will County: 1 male 80s- Williamson County: 1 male 70s