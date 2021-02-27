Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 1,780 new coronavirus cases, 34 deaths

United Center COVID vaccine site

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,780 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths on Saturday.IDPH reported a total of 1,185,447 COVID-19 cases, including 20,494 deaths.As of Friday night, 1,353 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 312 patients were in the ICU and 160 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 81,668 specimens for a total of 18,069,753 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 20-26 is 2.7%.A total of 2,740,105 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 443,700 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 3,183,805.The IDPH said that vaccine distribution numbers are reported in real-time and vaccine administration numbers lag by as much as 72 hours.IDPH reports that a total of 2,626,668 vaccine doses have been administered, including 312,513 at long-term facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered is 69,736.Illinois announced 83,048 vaccine doses were administered Friday.The United Center's parking lots will soon be federally-run mass vaccination sites, officials announced Friday.As the state's vaccine supply ramps up, federal, state and local officials announced a United Center mass COVID-19 vaccination site will open March 10.FEMA and the U.S. Department of Defense will take the lead on running the site with particular focus on vaccinating minority populations which have been relatively slow in getting doses. The staff at the arena is also experienced in dealing with large crowds and traffic.Illinois residents who are currently eligible for the vaccine from every part of the state can come to the site. Illinois seniors aged 65 and over will have exclusive access to appointments first, followed by all other eligible groups in the state's vaccination schedule.Information about where and how to make appointments will be available in coming days. Demand is anticipated to be high.The deaths reported Saturday include:- Champaign County: 1 female 60s- Cook County: 2 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 4 males 80s, 1 female 90s- Crawford County: 1 male 70s- DuPage County: 1 male 80s- Franklin County: 1 male 80s- Greene County: 1 male 60s- Kane County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s- Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s- Madison County: 1 female 90s- Marshall County: 1 male 60s- Montgomery County: 1 female 60s- Moultrie County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s- Tazewell County: 1 male 80s- Vermilion County: 1 female 60s- Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s- Williamson County: 1 male 90s