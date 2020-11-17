coronavirus illinois

Illinois Congresswoman Cheri Bustos self-isolates after positive COVID-19 test

MOLINE, Ill. -- Illinois Congresswoman Cheri Bustos announced Monday she has tested positive for COVID-19, which has triggered mild symptoms.

The western Illinois Democrat said she is feeling well despite the diagnosis.

"I have been in contact with my medical provider and, per CDC guidance, am self-isolating," Bustos said in a statement. Consistent with medical advice, I will be working remotely from my home in (Moline) until cleared by my physician.''

According to Bustos, everyone she has been in contact with have been notified of her status.

Bustos, 59, was re-elected earlier this month to a fifth term in the U.S. House, defeating Republican challenger Esther Joy King for the 17th District seat. Her win came after an eleventh-hour $1 million expenditure for her by the House Majority PAC, which is aligned with House Democratic leaders.

Bustos is the chairwoman of the House Democrats' campaign arm. After the election she announced she won't seek the post in the next Congress. Democrats had an unexpected loss of seats to Republicans in the election, which triggered intra-party recriminations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoiscoronaviruscoronavirus illinoispoliticscongresswomencongresscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Arne Duncan, family battling COVID-19
COVID-19 takes toll on teen mental health, but they can bounce back
Firefighters create custom COVID-19 testing, vaccination trailers
IL reports 11,632 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber alert issued after van stolen in Bridgeview with boy inside
COVID-19 stay-at-home advisories for Chicago, Cook County take effect
Arne Duncan, family battling COVID-19
Boy, 5, critically injured by bullet in Roseland
IL reports 11,632 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths
Firefighters create custom COVID-19 testing, vaccination trailers
Lightfoot budget faces pushback in week before city council vote
Show More
COVID-19 takes toll on teen mental health, but they can bounce back
What happens next? A breakdown of the Presidential Transition
'More people may die': Biden urges Trump to aid transition
DCFS investigating after girls found outside
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine could be up to 94.5% effective
More TOP STORIES News