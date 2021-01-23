Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears surprise Advocate Good Samaritan nurses to thank them for COVID efforts

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears surprised a group of Advocate Good Samaritan nurses with a gift and message of gratitude.

Team members were inspired by how more than 30 nurses and nursing assistants went out of their way while caring for a couple battling COVID-19 together at the hospital in November. Nurses were able to make sure the couple, married for 76 years, could be side-by-side in the hospital during their final moment together. The husband succumbed to the virus, while his wife has recovered.

Staley Da Bear delivered gift bags and a personalized video message from Bears players, as well as a framed, signed Khalil Mack jersey to hang in their unit. Mack wears number 52, the same number as the unit that cared for the couple.

"We're here today to tell you how inspired we are by all of you," Cole Kmet told the health care heroes in the video message.
