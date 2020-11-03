Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 6,516 coronavirus cases along with 68 deaths

WATCH: Gov. Pritzker's COVID-19 update: November 2, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=7588070" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch Gov. JB Pritzker's daily COVID-19 briefing on November 2, 2020.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=7459078" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> University of Chicago Medicine Executive Medical Director of Infection Prevent and Control Dr. Emily Landon busts some common, pervasive myths about COVID-19.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois officials announced 6,516 new COVID-19 cases and 68 deaths Tuesday.The number of deaths reported is the highest in a single day since 87 deaths were reported on June 17.The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 430,018 with 9,878 deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 82,435 specimens for a total 7,958,856.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from October 27, 2020 - November 2, 2020 is 9.9%.As of Monday night, 3,594 were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 755 in the ICU and 326 patients on ventilators.-Adams County: 1 female 90s-Clay County: 1 female 90s-Clinton County: 1 female 90s-Coles County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s-Cook County: 2 males 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s-DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s-Effingham County: 1 male 70s-Franklin County: 1 male 80s-Grundy County: 1 male 70s-Kane County: 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s- Knox County: 1 male 80s- Lake County: 1 female 80s-LaSalle County: 1 female 100+-Lee County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s-Macon County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s-Madison County: 3 males 70s, 1 male 90s-Marshall County: 1 female 80s-Mason County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s-Mercer County: 1 male 80s-Peoria County: 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s-Shelby County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s-St. Clair County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 80s, 1 male 90s-Stephenson County: 1 male 80s-Tazewell County: 1 female 90s-Warren County: 1 female 60s-Whiteside County: 1 female 90s-Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 100+Williamson County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s-Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 3 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 100+In Monday's daily COVID-19 briefing, Gov. JB Pritzker said not a single region in Illinois saw a decrease in COVID numbers over the last week. He also touched upon businesses hardest hit by the pandemic and security preparations ahead of the election.Gov. Pritzker outlined the actions of the state so far to mitigate the financial impact on communities and small businesses to help them get through this pandemic, and said more help is on the way."There is a combined $315 million remaining between the BIG (Business Interruption Grant) program and the local CURE program available right now for local governments and small businesses," Gov. Pritzker said. "There's $175 million available now for small businesses affected by the pandemic. Applications are open for small businesses of every industry. We also have specific funding set aside for businesses in disproportionately affected areas."The governor said the priority is to help those businesses left vulnerable by COVID-19 - including restaurants, taverns, movie theaters and performing arts events - with special attention to minority-owned businesses.Beyond COVID-19, the governor also addressed Tuesday's election. He reminded people to vote if they haven't already, and for those who still have mail-in ballots, to turn those into secure drop boxes or to bring those with you to vote in person at the polls. He also touched upon why the National Guard has been seen back in the city."Out of an abundance of caution, we've made sure that our National Guard is simply in a state of readiness," Gov. Pritzker said. "We did this back during the few days before the ruling around Breonna Taylor. We want to make sure that the cities and counties that call upon us for help from the state of Illinois, that we have those resources available to them."Gov. Pritzker also reminded voters of the importance of wearing face masks and practicing social distancing while at the polls.