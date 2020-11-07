Illinois COVID-19: IL again breaks COVID-19 daily record with 12,438 new cases, 76 deaths

WATCH: Governor Pritzker, Dr. Ezike deliver COVID-19 update on Nov. 6, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=7712317" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Governor JB Pritkzer and IDPH Direcotr Dr. Ngozi Ezike give their COVID-19 update for Illinois on November 6, 2020.

Hospitals brace for surge in admissions

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=7715443" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Where there is a surge of COVID-19 cases, a surge of hospitalizations will follow, so Chicgao area hospitals are preparing for it now.

Testing demand grows, and testing supplies run out

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=7715239" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Thousands of people are getting COVID-19 tests each day, and as demand grow, testing sites around Illinois are running out of materials to perform the tests quicker and quicker.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=7459078" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> University of Chicago Medicine Executive Medical Director of Infection Prevent and Control Dr. Emily Landon busts some common, pervasive myths about COVID-19.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois officials announced a record 12,438 new COVID-19 cases and 76 additional deaths Saturday.The death toll in Illinois has now crossed 10,000, with a total of 10,154 deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported. The total number of cases has now reached 477,978 total cases.Friday, IDPH announced they will now report both confirmed cases and probable cases.As a part of this, they released all current probable cases, including those from previous days.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 98,418 specimens for a total 8,313,547.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from October 31, 2020 - November 6, 2020 is 11.5%.Governor JB Pritzker and staff members who were in isolation after a possible COVID-19 exposure, have tested negative his office said. The exposure happened at a meeting in a large conference room in the Governor's Office on Monday, his office said.Gov. Pritzker was tested Friday, and is in isolation pending his test results. He learned about the exposure shortly after his Friday afternoon briefing.The PCR tests were conducted Friday, according to the governor's office.This is the second negative test result for the Govenor and staff after they underwent their weekly test on Wednesday.The governor was meeting with the Illinois Restaurant Association, one of whom has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in quarantine.President and CEO Sam Toia said they took all the CDC recommended precautions during the meeting; everyone wore masks, they practiced social distancing, and hand sanitizer was provided on all the tables.In a statement, Toia said, "Today, one of our meeting attendees tested positive for COVID-19, and we immediately notified all parties involved."As of Friday night, 4,250 were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 813 in the ICU and 367 patients on ventilators.Across the state, hospital admissions have increased dramatically. In fact, every region in the Chicago area has seen hospital admissions double or more than triple in the past 30 days.At Rush University System for Health, the ER has a dedicated pod to treat patients with COVID-19 symptoms, and their pavilion near the ER is now in use as patients wait for care so they can remain socially distanced.Senior Vice President of Hospital Operations Angelique Richard said they still have more capacity to treat both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients, as they can convert other parts of the hospital into negative pressure areas.The increase in coronavirus cases is being felt everywhere. UIC reports the hospital is very busy and every ICU bed is occupied, but the hospital has not gone into surge overflow.Numbers like these, Pritzker said, suggest the resurgence mitigations are not working or are simply not being followed enough to be effective.Pritzker admonished municipalities that are not enforcing the indoor dining ban amid reports that a large number of bars and restaurants have continued to ignore the restrictions."When one of them gets a citation, others hear about it. When five of them get a citation, all of them hear about it," Pritzker said. "They know that if there was enforcement, if there were actual consequences for their actions at the local level, and they're supposed to enforce state laws. And when they don't enforce them, people die."The governor was asked what kind of stricter measures he is considering. He said some of the elements of Phase 3 or even Phase 2 would be on the table. But at this time, he said he's not considering a full stay-at-home order.Long lines for COVID-19 testing have been reported in Chicago, as well as Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Aurora, Wheaton and South Holland.In Arlington Heights, lines of cars stretched at least a mile long with hundreds waiting for a COVID-19 test."We have doubled the numbers that we had in previous months. We are talking about 1,061 per day," said Aris Garcia, site manager at the testing facility. "We are open at 8, but people line up at 6:30."Partnered with IDPH, the testing site is now one of the busiest in Cook County."People are getting sick, more people are worried, and of course, a lot of people want to go back to work and schools need the negative tests to go back to their lives," Garcia said.Garcia remains confident they have enough tests; thousands on hand a plenty more in storage. But it's a different story at other county-run testing sites. DuPage County hit their daily limit of 600 tests within hours of opening this week.In Will County, testing sites closed early, reaching their daily limit in just minutes."A lot of people want and need to get tested, so you do not want to wait until the middle of the day or the morning. Get there early and be ready to go," said Steve Brady, Will County Health Department.DCHD announced Friday upcoming mobile testing opportunities.The IDPH will manage the site, which will be at Churchville Middle School, 155 E. Victory Parkway in Elmhurst, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and at Glendale Heights Aquatics Center, 240 Civic Center Plaza in Glendale Heights, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Nov. 19.After election rallies, in-person voting and protests, officials are encouraging more people to get tested."Wait approximately one week after the high risk exposure, because it takes several days after exposure for a test to be positive if in fact you've contracted the virus," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health.The deaths reported Saturday included:-Adams County: 1 male 90s-Champaign County: 1 male 50s-Clark County: 1 female 80s-Clay County: 1 male 70s-Cook County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 7 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 3 males 80s. 2 females 90s, 3 males 90s-DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s-Fulton County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s-Jefferson County: 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s-Kane County: 2 males 80s-Kankakee County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s-Knox County: 1 female 90s-LaSalle County: 1 male 80s-Macon County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s-Madison County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s-Marion County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s-McHenry County: 1 male 60s-McLean County: 1 male 50s,-Peoria County: 1 female 90s-Randolph County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s-Rock Island County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s-St. Clair County: 1 female 90s-Stephenson County: 1 male 80s-Vermilion County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s-Warren County: 1 male 70s-Whiteside County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s-Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s-Winnebago County: 3 males 70s, 1 male 90s