Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 10,009 new COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths

The death toll in Illinois has crossed 10,000, with a total of 10,196 deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported. The total number of cases has now reached 487,987.
WATCH: Gov. Pritzker, Dr. Ezike deliver COVID-19 update on Nov. 6, 2020
Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 90,757 specimens for a total 8,404,304.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 1 to Nov. 7 is 12%.
RELATED: Myths about COVID-19 busted: Masks, indoor transmission, cold weather, and more
Gov. JB Pritzker and staff members who were in isolation after a possible COVID-19 exposure, have tested negative his office said. The exposure happened at a meeting in a large conference room in the Governor's Office on Monday, his office said.
The governor was meeting with members of the Illinois Restaurant Association, one of whom tested positive for COVID-19 and is in quarantine.
As of Saturday night, 4,303 were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 833 in the ICU and 368 patients on ventilators.
Hospitals brace for surge in admissions
Across the state, hospital admissions have increased dramatically. In fact, every region in the Chicago area has seen hospital admissions double or more than triple in the past 30 days.
Testing demand grows, and testing supplies run out
Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area
The state announced mobile testing teams would be made available across northern Illinois in the next week.
Free testing will be available regardless of symptoms, insurance or immigration status.
Here's where the sites will be:
COOK COUNTY:
DUPAGE COUNTY
GRUNDY COUNTY
KANKAKEE COUNTY
LAKE COUNTY
MCHENRY COUNTY
The deaths reported Sunday included:
Champaign County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 50s, 2 females 60s, 3 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 3 females 80s, 8 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 3 males 90s, 1 female 100+
- DuPage County: 1 female 70s
- Franklin County: 1 female 70s
- Hancock County: 1 male 70s
- Kane County: 1 female 80s
- Lake County: 1 male 90s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 90s
- Macon County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Madison County: 1 female 80s
- Moultrie County: 1 female 90s
- Vermilion County: 1 male 80s
- Will County: 1 male 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 60s
The video in the player above is from an earlier report.