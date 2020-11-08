Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 10,009 new COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths

WATCH: Gov. Pritzker, Dr. Ezike deliver COVID-19 update on Nov. 6, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=7712317" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Governor JB Pritkzer and IDPH Direcotr Dr. Ngozi Ezike give their COVID-19 update for Illinois on November 6, 2020.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=7459078" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> University of Chicago Medicine Executive Medical Director of Infection Prevent and Control Dr. Emily Landon busts some common, pervasive myths about COVID-19.

Hospitals brace for surge in admissions

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=7715443" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Where there is a surge of COVID-19 cases, a surge of hospitalizations will follow, so Chicgao area hospitals are preparing for it now.

Testing demand grows, and testing supplies run out

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=7715239" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Thousands of people are getting COVID-19 tests each day, and as demand grow, testing sites around Illinois are running out of materials to perform the tests quicker and quicker.

10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bennett Day, 955 W. Grand Ave., Chicago

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Metropolitan Family Services - Belmont-Cragin, 3249 N Central, Chicago

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Ping Tom Park, 300 W. 19th Street, Chicago

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Nov. 15 at Affordable Recovery Home Campus, 13636 S. Western, Blue Island

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Nov. 15 at 2701 W. Lake St, Melrose Park

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Churchville Middle School, 155 Victory Parkway, Elmhurst

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Wheaton College - Edman Chapel, 401 E. Franklin St., Wheaton

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at Glendale Heights Aquatic Center, 240 Civic Center Plaza, Glendale Heights

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 15 at Minooka Community High School - Central, 301 S. Wabena Ave., Minooka

8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Kankakee County Health Department, 2390 W. Station St., Kankakee

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Highwood Public Library, 102 Highwood Ave., Highwood

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at the College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Nov. 15 at Peterson Park, 4300 Peterson Park Road, McHenry

Illinois officials announced 10,009 new COVID-19 cases and 42 additional deaths Sunday.The death toll in Illinois has crossed 10,000, with a total of 10,196 deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported. The total number of cases has now reached 487,987.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 90,757 specimens for a total 8,404,304.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 1 to Nov. 7 is 12%.Gov. JB Pritzker and staff members who were in isolation after a possible COVID-19 exposure, have tested negative his office said. The exposure happened at a meeting in a large conference room in the Governor's Office on Monday, his office said.The governor was meeting with members of the Illinois Restaurant Association, one of whom tested positive for COVID-19 and is in quarantine.As of Saturday night, 4,303 were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 833 in the ICU and 368 patients on ventilators.Across the state, hospital admissions have increased dramatically. In fact, every region in the Chicago area has seen hospital admissions double or more than triple in the past 30 days.The state announced mobile testing teams would be made available across northern Illinois in the next week.Free testing will be available regardless of symptoms, insurance or immigration status.Here's where the sites will be:The deaths reported Sunday included:Champaign County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 50s, 2 females 60s, 3 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 3 females 80s, 8 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 3 males 90s, 1 female 100+- DuPage County: 1 female 70s- Franklin County: 1 female 70s- Hancock County: 1 male 70s- Kane County: 1 female 80s- Lake County: 1 male 90s- LaSalle County: 1 female 90s- Macon County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s- Madison County: 1 female 80s- Moultrie County: 1 female 90s- Vermilion County: 1 male 80s- Will County: 1 male 80s- Winnebago County: 1 female 60s