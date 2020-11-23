Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 8,322 new coronavirus cases, 47 deaths

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=8177949" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dr. Colbert weighs in on the COVID-19 pandemic as Thanksgiving approaches.

8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at the VNA COVID-19 Community Testing Center, St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 155 N. Prince Crossing Road, free to those with no insurance

7 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at the DuPage County Complex, County Farm Road, until the daily test capacity is reached; the testing is free

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 8,322 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 along with 47 deaths Monday.The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 664,620, with a total of 11,553 deaths.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 91,562 specimens. In total there have been 9,892,981 tests specimens tested since the start of the pandemic in Illinois.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 16 - Nov. 22 is 12.7%.As of Sunday night, 6,171 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 1,206 patients were in the ICU with COVID-19 and 635 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.The deaths reported Monday include:Champaign County: 1 male 70s-Cook County: 4 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 4 males 60s, 3 female 70s, 6 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 5 females 90s, 2 males 90s- DuPage County: 1 male 90s-Kane County: 1 male 60s-Lake County: 1 female 90s-Livingston County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s-McDonough County: 1 female 70s-McHenry County: 1 female 70s-Morgan County: 1 male 70s-Ogle County: 1 male 90s-Peoria County: 1 female 70s-St. Clair County: 1 male 80s-Warren County: 1 male 80sThere have been long lines at testing sites throughout the Chicago area, including DuPage County.The city of West Chicago, the Illinois Department of Public Health and the DuPage County Health Department joined together to put on the mobile testing site, located at 508 W. Main St. Organizers planned to remain open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., or until the tests run out.There are also other ongoing testing sites:The mayor of West Chicago sent a letter this week, pleading with residents to stay home for Thanksgiving. He cited the rising number of cases in West Chicago.DuPage County officials added another community-based drive-thru testing site at the Odeum Expo Center, located at 1033 N. Villa Ave. in Villa Park.It opened Monday, and the week of Thanksgiving the site will be operational Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until the daily test capacity of 600 tests is completed each day. The week of Nov. 29, the site will operate from Sunday, Nov. 29 through Friday, Dec. 4 with the same hours and test capacity.Anyone can be tested, and no appointment, doctor referral or insurance is required. Visitors are encouraged to pre-register at, but pre-registration does not guarantee testing or a place in line for that day. For more information about how to prepare before your visit and what to expect, visitState-run testing sites will be closed on Thanksgiving.