Coronavirus Illinois: IL reports 955 COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths; Wis. could be added to Chicago quarantine order next week, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 955 new coronavirus cases and 23 deaths on Tuesday.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced that the state's total confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 163,703 over the weekend, including 7,324 deaths.
Illinois performed 29,745 tests in the past 24 hours, for a total of more than 2.3 million.
The state's rolling seven-day positivity rate is 3.1%, state health officials said Tuesday.
The deaths include:
- Cook County - 1 female 50s, 6 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- DuPage County - 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Kane County - 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Lake County - 1 male 60s
- McHenry County - 2 males 70s
- St. Clair County - 1 female 80s
- Winnebago County - 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said that Wisconsin could be added to the city's travel quarantine order as soon as next week due to the surging number of cases there. Wisconsin reported 1,117 new cases and 13 new deaths Tuesday, surpassing Illinois in new cases.
"I want you to know that Wisconsin is being very closet o being on this list, they could be added as soon as next week," Arwady said. "When I talk to folks in Wisconsin, whether it's the state epidemiologist, whether that's people on just an anecdotal level, we know people are not wearing masks there at the level they are here in Chicago."
Chicago added Kansas to its travel quarantine list Tuesday, bringing the total number of states on it to 18.
The other 17 are:
-Alabama
-Arkansas
-Arizona
-California
-Florida
-Georgia
-Idaho
-Iowa
-Louisiana
-Mississippi
-North Carolina
-Nevada
-Oklahoma
-South Carolina
-Tennessee
-Texas
-Utah
Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago's sports teams also launched a partnership Tuesday aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus in the city. Called "We Are All One Home Team," the campaign encourages the city's youth and young adults to wear face masks, practice social distancing and follow public health guidelines to keep themselves and their families safe.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago public health officials announced Monday that they will reimpose COVID-19 restrictions on bars, restaurants, gyms and other businesses as a precautionary due to a recent increase in COVID-19.
The reinstated restrictions will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 24, to give businesses time to comply.
Guthrie's Tavern in Lakeview announced it was closing permanently, unable to survive under the COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the city.
