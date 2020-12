Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 5,742 cases, 156 coronavirus deaths

EMBED >More News Videos During his COVID-19 update, Governor JB Pritzker said Illinois is leading the country in number of vaccine doses given.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 5,742 COVID-19 cases and 156 related deaths Friday.The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 930,849, with a total of 15,799 deaths.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 98,958 specimens for a total 12,881,938.As of Thursday night, 4,352 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 928 patients were in the ICU and 538 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 18 - 24 is 8.6%.The deaths reported Friday include:-Adams County: 1 male 70s-Boone County: 1 female 90s-Bureau County: 1 female 80s-Champaign County: 1 female 90s-Cook County: 2 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 6 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 8 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 9 males 70s, 8 females 80s, 10 males 80s, 11 females 90s, 5 males 90s-DeKalb County: 1 male 90s-DuPage County: 2 females 60s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 female 100+-Edgar County: 1 female 90s-Hancock County: 1 male 80s-Henry County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s-Kane County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s-Kendall County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s-Knox County: 1 male 80s-Lake County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 3 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s-LaSalle County: 1 male 70s-Livingston County 1 male 80s-Logan County: 1 male 80s-Macon County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s-Macoupin County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s-Massac County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s-McHenry County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s-McLean County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s-Ogle County: 1 female 80s-Peoria County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s-Richland County: 1 male 80s-Rock Island County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s-St. Clair County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s-Stephenson County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s-Tazewell County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 79s-Vermilion County: 1 female 60s-Washington County: 1 male 80s-White County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s-Will County: 1 female 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s-Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s-Woodford County: 1 female 90s