COVID Illinois Update: IL reports 1,055 new cases, 22 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 1,055 new COVID cases and 22 related deaths Tuesday.IDPH issued a caveat about the daily death numbers on Monday, noting, "Daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low as IDPH and local health departments move away from reviewing and processing COVID-19 death records over the weekend. Those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."There have been at least 3,040,861 total COVID cases, including 32,978 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The seven-day statewide test positivity rate continues to drop. It is now 1.4%, a figure last reported on July 6, 2021.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 54,834 new specimens for a total of 55,387,904 since the pandemic began.As of Monday night, 791 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 142 patients were in the ICU, and 63 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 21,195,971 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Monday, and 63.96% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 10,996.