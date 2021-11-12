Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 3,808 cases, 21 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 3,808 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 21 related deaths Friday.There have been 1,735,586 total COVID cases, including 26,077 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The seven-day statewide test positivity rate from Nov. 5-Nov. 11 is 3%.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 173,099 new specimens for a total of 37,016,510 since the pandemic began.As of Thursday night, 1,553 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 307 patients were in the ICU and 140 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 16,256,855 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Friday, and 57.09% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 62,689.Rush University Medical Center hosted a special kid COVID vaccinations clinic for children of staff Monday. For the Rush employees and students who have worked through the pandemic, it was a day to celebrate."I have an 8-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter and this day means more to me than anything that's happened in the last year and a half," said Dr. Latania Logan, chief of pediatric infectious disease at Rush University Medical Center. "Now I don't have to worry about what I bring home to them."Rush will host its regular kids COVID vaccination clinic Fridays and Saturdays for the next few weeks.