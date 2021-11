Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 1,513 cases, 47 deaths

Vaccine incentives hope to push people to get their shots

EMBED >More News Videos Six Flags is donating 50,000 free tickets as an incentive to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

EMBED >More News Videos Dr. Robert Citronberg with Advocate Aurora Health answers COVID vaccine questions.

EMBED >More News Videos Illinois and Chicago moved into the bridge phase of reopening Friday, the last stop before full roepening.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 1,513 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 47 related deaths Saturday.There have been 1,365,020 total COVID cases, including 22,415 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 83,856 specimens for a total of 23,761,576 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 8 to May 14, is 2.9%.As of Friday night, 1,581 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 409 patients were in the ICU and 228 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 10,322,253 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Friday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 70,658 doses. There were 92,923 doses reported administered in Illinois Friday.Illinois and Chicago entered the Bridge Phase of reopening Friday, the final step before complete reopening.Moving into the Bridge Phase required 70% of Illinoisans 65 and older to have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. As of Friday, 81% of people 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.Meanwhile, if health and hospital metrics remain stable for 28 days in the Bridge Phase, Illinois will be able to move to Phase 5, which means full reopening with no restrictions. Full reopening also requires at least 50% of residents 16 and over to have received at least one dose of the vaccine. As of Friday, nearly 58% of Illinoisans 16 and older have received at least one COVID vaccine dose.Amusement activities like Chicago's famed architecture boat tours can now run at 60% capacity.For the first time in more than a year patrons can now stand in bars, and unmask if the establishment allows.For baseball stadiums, in the Bridge Phase vaccinated fans don't count toward capacity totals, which is now 60%. They can sit in a special section without distancing once proof of vaccination is presented.The Bridge Phase means places like retail stores, fitness centers, museums and amusement parks can open at 60% capacity. Special events can allow for 250 people inside and 500 outside.The deaths reported Saturday include:- Coles County: 1 male 70s- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 3, males 50s, 2 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 3 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s- DeWitt County: 1 female 80s- DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s- Fulton County: 1 male 90s- Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s- Knox County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s- Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s- Logan County: 1 female 70s- Macon County: 1 female 60s- Macoupin County: 1 female over 100- McLean County: 1 female 70s- Peoria County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s- Rock Island County: 1 male 60s- Stark County: 1 female 50s- Tazewell County: 1 female 60s- Will County: 1 female 80s