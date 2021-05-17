Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 946 cases, 6 deaths

Vaccine incentives hope to push people to get their shots

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 946 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 6 related deaths Monday.There have been 1,367,214 total COVID cases, including 22,445 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 33,148 specimens for a total of 23,846,737 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 10 to May 16, is 2.9%.As of Sunday night, 1,512 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 398 patients were in the ICU and 220 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 10,375,588 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Saturday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 66,728 doses. There were 53,335 doses reported administered in Illinois Saturday.The deaths reported Monday include:-Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s-DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s