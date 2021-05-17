coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 946 cases, 6 deaths

By
EMBED <>More Videos

What does CDC mask policy mean for schools?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 946 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 6 related deaths Monday.

Vaccine incentives hope to push people to get their shots



EMBED More News Videos

Six Flags is donating 50,000 free tickets as an incentive to get the COVID-19 vaccine.



There have been 1,367,214 total COVID cases, including 22,445 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 33,148 specimens for a total of 23,846,737 since the pandemic began.

IL follows CDC mask guidance allowing vaccinated people to take it off indoors most of the time

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 10 to May 16, is 2.9%.

As of Sunday night, 1,512 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 398 patients were in the ICU and 220 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Robert Citronberg with Advocate Aurora Health answers COVID vaccine questions.



A total of 10,375,588 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Saturday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 66,728 doses. There were 53,335 doses reported administered in Illinois Saturday.

The deaths reported Monday include:
-Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
-DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoisvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Chicago children under 12 begin getting COVID vaccines
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
IL reports 2,382 COVID cases, 25 deaths
1st shipments of Pfizer pediatric vaccine arrive in Chicago
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News