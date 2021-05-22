Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 1,108 cases, 43 deaths as United Center vaccine site winds down

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 1,108 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 43 related deaths Saturday.There have been 1,374,565 total COVID cases, including 22,599 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 59,314 specimens for a total of 24,184,067 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 15 to May 21, is 2.8%.As of Friday night, 1,401 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 347 patients were in the ICU and 202 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 10,843,665 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Friday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 74,487 doses. There were 76,652 doses reported administered in Illinois Thursday.Officials said 64% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and 47% are fully vaccinated.As demand for the vaccine wanes, the mass vaccination site at the United Center is winding down operations.The walk-through portion will close on Monday, while the drive-thru option will stay open until June 24.Nearly 287,000 doses have been administered at the UC, since the federally-run clinic launched back in March.The deaths reported Saturday include:-Cass County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s-Champaign County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s-Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 30s, 1 female 40s, 3 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 3 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 3 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s-DuPage County: 1 female 50s-Lake County: 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s-Macon County: 1 female 70s-Macoupin County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s-McLean County: 1 female 60so-Peoria County: 1 female 20s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s-Saline County: 1 male 90s-Sangamon County: 1 male 50s-Warren County: 1 female 90s-Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s-Winnebago County: 1 female 70s-Woodford County: 1 female 70s