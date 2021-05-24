coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 933 cases, 10 deaths

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

CDC investigating reports of heart problems in small number of young vaccine recipients

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 933 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 10 related deaths Monday.

There have been 1,376,411 total COVID cases, including 22,633 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 33,010 specimens for a total of 24,266,277 since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 17 to May 23, is 2.7%.

As of Sunday night, 1,393 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 334 patients were in the ICU and 180 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Navigating anxiety while returning to pre-COVID-19 activities

A total of 10,940,769 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 76,133 doses. There were 36,358 doses reported administered in Illinois Sunday. CVS did not report does adminsitered on Sunday and those numbers will be added in the coming days.

Officials said 64% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and 48% are fully vaccinated.

As demand for the vaccine wanes, the mass vaccination site at the United Center is winding down operations.

The walk-through portion will close on Monday, while the drive-thru option will stay open until June 24.

Nearly 287,000 doses have been administered at the UC, since the federally-run clinic launched back in March.

The deaths reported Monday include:
-Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 female 30s, 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
-Fulton County: 1 female 60s
-Peoria County: 1 male 60
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoisvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Chicago children under 12 begin getting COVID vaccines
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
IL reports 2,382 COVID cases, 25 deaths
1st shipments of Pfizer pediatric vaccine arrive in Chicago
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News