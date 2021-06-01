Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 401 cases, 8 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 401 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and eight related deaths Tuesday.That's the lowest one-day increase in cases since March 25, when 330 were reported.The news comes as Chicago announced an update to the city's COVID-19 travel order Tuesday with all states now in the yellow tier.The update means that all travelers can come into Chicago without the need to quarantine or test negative for COVID-19.Chicago is now averaging 157 daily cases, the lowest number since the early days of the pandemic. That officially puts the city in the "lower risk category."In the past week, average daily cases in Chicago have fallen 42% and hospitalizations are down 51%."We're at the best point that we've been from COVID since our outbreak began in March 2020," said Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago Dept. of Public Health.The number of COVID patients in hospitals statewide is at early pandemic levels."We are just finally seeing that we can take a breath and really say, hey, we've come a long way," said Dr. Kimberley Darey, Chief Medical Officer at Elmhurst Hospital."We are in a confident place," said Dr. Stephen Schrantz, infectious disease specialist, Univ. of Chicago Medicine. "That being said, we need to continue to maintain some vigilance, maintain some humility in the face of this."The positive trend is reflected statewide, with two-thirds of Illinois adults now having received at least one vaccine dose.To encourage more vaccination, Gov. JB Pritzker said the General Assembly has paved the way for vaccine lotteries, similar to ones in other states with cash jackpots, to be utilized in Illinois."The best thing that we can do, of course, to protect ourselves and our loved ones is to have as many people vaccinated as possible," Pritzker said. "So be on the lookout for further announcements on this front very soon."Pritzker said the state is on track to move to Phase 5, a full reopening with no restrictions, on June 11.There have been 1,382,587 total COVID cases, including 22,835 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 24,273 specimens for a total of 24,640,360 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 25 to May 31, is 1.9%, the lowest it has been since it started being reported on Oct. 29.As of Monday night, 1,031 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, the lowest number reported since reporting began on April 7. Of those, 284 patients were in the ICU and 162 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 11,308,983 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Monday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 45,545 doses. There were 17,077 doses reported administered in Illinois Monday.Officials said 67% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and nearly 51% are fully vaccinated.Cook County Health will be distributing Six Flags Great America tickets on June 2, June 9 and June 16 to anyone who gets vaccinated at a CCH location, while supplies last.Find location details ator calling 833-308-1988.Hours of sites and vaccines offered remain subject to change. Walk-ins are welcome. The last walk-in will be accepted 30 minutes prior to close. Individuals can still make appointments ator by calling 833-308-1988. Individuals under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to get vaccinated.The deaths reported Tuesday include:- Cook County: 2 females 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s.