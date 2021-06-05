Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 538 cases, 32 deaths

WATCH: Dr. Arwady details new Chicago COVID vaccine outreach plan

Illinois Phase 5 guidelines announced

IF VACCINATED: Fully vaccinated people can resume activates without wearing a mask, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal and territorial laws, rules and regulations. This includes local business and workplace guidance.

NOT VACCINATED: The state will continue to recommend masking for unvaccinated persons, and require it for all people while traveling on public transportation, in congregated settings, health care setting, as well as in schools, daycares, and educational institution.

All sectors of the economy can resume regular capacity.

Traditional conventions, festivals and large events may resume without capacity restrictions.

Large gatherings, such as weddings, may also resume. Phase 5 also removes requirements that businesses institute a mandatory social distancing in seated venues, as well as daily health screenings of employees and visitors. However, businesses and venues should continue to allow for social distancing to the extent possible, especially indoors, according to the governor. They may also continue to put in place additional public health mitigations as they deem appropriate, including requiring face coverings.

Face coverings will still be recommended on (1) on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation and in transportation hubs, such as airports and train and bus stations; (2) in congregate facilities such as correctional facilities, veterans' homes, and long-term care facilities, group homes, and residential facilities; and (3) in healthcare settings.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 538 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 32 related deaths Saturday as the state moves toward a full reopening next week.There have been 1,384,903 total COVID cases, including 22,912 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 50,827 specimens for a total of 24,847,616 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 29 to June 4, is 1.5%, the lowest it has been since it started being reported on Oct. 29.As of Friday night, 882 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 232 patients were in the ICU and 123 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 11,483,338 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Friday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 36,130 doses. There were 55,505 doses reported administered in Illinois Friday.Officials reported Saturday that almost 68% of adults have received a COVID vaccine and over 51% are fully vaccinated.Gov. JB Pritzker released guidelines Friday, outlining Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois plan that will go into effect next Friday.The latest phase marks a full reopening of all businesses and activities across the state since the start of the pandemic.Under the new guidance, businesses, large-scale events, conventions amusement parks and seated-spectator venues, among others, will be able to operate a full capacity.The loosening restrictions are eagerly anticipated as temperatures soar and people look to get back to summer fun.The deaths reported Saturday include:- Coles County: 1 female 80s- Cook County: 3 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70ss, 1 male 80s- Jersey County: 1 male 60s- Kane County: 1 male 40s- Lake County: 1 male 80s- Livingston County: 1 female 50s- Madison County: 1 male 80s- McDonough County; 1 male 90s- McHenry County: 1 female 50s- Peoria County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s- Vermilion County: 1 female 80s- Will County: 1 male 20s, 1 male 60s- Winnebago County: 1 male 40s- Woodford County: 1 male 90s