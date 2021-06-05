Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 538 cases, 32 deaths

There have been 1,384,903 total COVID cases, including 22,912 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 50,827 specimens for a total of 24,847,616 since the pandemic began.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 29 to June 4, is 1.5%, the lowest it has been since it started being reported on Oct. 29.
As of Friday night, 882 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 232 patients were in the ICU and 123 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 11,483,338 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Friday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 36,130 doses. There were 55,505 doses reported administered in Illinois Friday.
WATCH: Dr. Arwady details new Chicago COVID vaccine outreach plan
Officials reported Saturday that almost 68% of adults have received a COVID vaccine and over 51% are fully vaccinated.
Illinois Phase 5 guidelines announced
Gov. JB Pritzker released guidelines Friday, outlining Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois plan that will go into effect next Friday.
The latest phase marks a full reopening of all businesses and activities across the state since the start of the pandemic.
RELATED: Chicago reopening: City moving to Phase 5 with rest of Illinois, Mayor Lightfoot says
Under the new guidance, businesses, large-scale events, conventions amusement parks and seated-spectator venues, among others, will be able to operate a full capacity.
The loosening restrictions are eagerly anticipated as temperatures soar and people look to get back to summer fun.
Phase 5 guidance:
The deaths reported Saturday include:
- Coles County: 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 3 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70ss, 1 male 80s
- Jersey County: 1 male 60s
- Kane County: 1 male 40s
- Lake County: 1 male 80s
- Livingston County: 1 female 50s
- Madison County: 1 male 80s
- McDonough County; 1 male 90s
- McHenry County: 1 female 50s
- Peoria County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s
- Vermilion County: 1 female 80s
- Will County: 1 male 20s, 1 male 60s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 40s
- Woodford County: 1 male 90s