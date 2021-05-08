coronavirus illinois

IL COVID Update: 1,729 COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths reported

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Gov. Pritzker: IL moves into Bridge Phase of reopening May 14

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 1,729 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 22 related deaths Saturday.

RELATED: Chicago Blackhawks, Bulls fans return to United Center this weekend; Second City shows begin again

A week from Friday, Illinois will move into its Bridge Phase of reopening, Gov. JB Pritkzer said.



There have been 1,353,226 total COVID cases, including 22,193 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 77,312 specimens for a total of 23,281,801 since the pandemic began.

Chicago concert series for fully-vaccinated residents announced

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 1 to May 7, is 3.6%.

As of Friday night, 1,947 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 466 patients were in the ICU and 252 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Governor JB Pritzker announced Thursday dates for when Illinois will move forward into the Bridge Phase of reopening and Phase 5.



A total of 9,827,646 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Friday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 68,455 doses. There were 107,688 doses reported administered in Illinois Friday.

RELATED: IL COVID Update: State moves into reopening Bridge Phase May 14, Phase 5 on June 11, Pritzker says

The deaths reported Saturday include:

- Adams County: 1 male 70s
- Cass County: 1 male 60s
- Champaign County: 1 male 60s
- Cook County: 5 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 female over 100
- DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Johnson County: 1 male 60s

- Kankakee County: 1 female 40s
- Lake County: 1 female 50s
- Macon County: 1 male 60s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 70s
- Whiteside County: 1 female 60s
- Will County: 1 female teens
- Woodford County: 1 female 70s
More TOP STORIES News