2021 hunting season: Illinois hunters harvest 147K deer

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said the preliminary total of 147,004 deer is behind the 2020-2021 season harvest of 162,752 deer.
This season hunters took 43.75% does and 56.25% males.
Archery and traditional firearm seasons brought in the highest total harvests.
Archery hunters took a preliminary total of 67,637 deer. Firearm hunters took a preliminary total of 69,990 deer.
According to the department, the highest harvest total was in Pike County where hunters harvested 4,106 deer.
