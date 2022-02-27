2021 hunting season: Illinois hunters harvest 147K deer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Hunters in Illinois harvested about 147,000 deer this season, with most of those numbers coming during the archery and firearm periods.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said the preliminary total of 147,004 deer is behind the 2020-2021 season harvest of 162,752 deer.

This season hunters took 43.75% does and 56.25% males.

ALSO SEE: 7-year-old shoots 21-point trophy buck in Wisconsin
A 7-year-old Wisconsin boy ended the hunting season with a 21-point trophy buck he shot on an Oconto County deer ranch.



Archery and traditional firearm seasons brought in the highest total harvests.

RELATED: Ammo shortage 2021: Wisconsin hunters struggle to find ammunition due to supply chain issues

Archery hunters took a preliminary total of 67,637 deer. Firearm hunters took a preliminary total of 69,990 deer.

According to the department, the highest harvest total was in Pike County where hunters harvested 4,106 deer.

RELATED: Wisconsin hunters go viral for helping free tangled bucks instead of killing them
Video of how they helped two bucks tangled together has racked up more than 20-million views.

