IL Gov. Pritzker announces recreational marijuana dispensary application changes

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker said Illinois is making changes to the recreational marijuana dispensary application process.

The process has been criticized for shutting out minority applicants. Now, businesses that scored below a certain level on their application will get a chance to make changes, then file again.

RELATED: Illinois Weed Legalization Guide

"As we worked with the General Assembly, equity and fairness have always been at the heart of our approach to legalizing cannabis, and when we heard significant concerns from numerous stakeholders about the process to award dispensary licenses, I said we needed to take a pause to fix their concerns, within the bounds of our landmark law," said Governor JB Pritzker. "While this process remains a marathon and not a sprint, we believe that these new steps will inject more equity and fairness in the first round of license awards and provide insight as we improve the process for future rounds."

Pritzker's office said that applicants who fail to reach the maximum 252 point threshold will get a notice and a score sheet explaining where the application lost points. The applicants will then be able to provide a response and amend their application or ask the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation to rescore their application.

RELATED: Lawmakers call on Pritzker to clarify IL marijuana dispensary lottery process after 21 companies chosen to compete for 75 licenses

The IDFPR will then review the responses and issue a final score for each application and then conduct the lottery for the licenses. For more information, visit www2.illinois.gov/cannabis.

RELATED: Illinois marijuana: Denied social equity applicants want to delay lottery to award 75 dispensary licenses
