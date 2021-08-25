16 Chicago area Secretary of State offices to require appointments for driver's licenses, ID cards

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has announced details of an expansion of the driver's license and ID card appointment program to help address heavy customer volume at facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
White said in a statement Wednesday that 16 facilities in the Chicago area will soon begin requiring an appointment to apply for or renew a driver's license and ID cards.
Customers will be required to make an appointment for behind-the-wheel road tests, REAL IDs, standard driver's licenses and ID cards at three Chicago facilities beginning the first week of September. The facilities are:
- Chicago North, 5401 N. Elston Ave, beginning Sept. 1
- Chicago West, 5301 W. Lexington St., beginning Sept. 2
- Chicago South, 9901 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, beginning Sept. 3
Other Chicago area Secretary of State facilities will also require appointments beginning the week of September 7. They include:
- Schaumburg, Bridgeview: beginning Sept. 7
- Lombard, Des Plaines: beginning Sept. 8
- Waukegan, Naperville: beginning Sept. 9
- Aurora, Plano, Joliet: beginning Sept. 10
Illinois Secretary of State locations in Lake Zurich, Melrose Park, Midlothian and Woodstock have been serving as appointment facilities since early this year and will continue requiring appointments, officials said.
Beginning in September, customers can schedule a Secretary of State appointment online or by calling the appointment helpline at 844-817-4649. Appointments can be scheduled online up to 10 days in advance during this phase of the program. New appointment slots will be available each day.
White added that seniors, veterans, persons with disabilities and expectant mothers will be served as walk-ins at all 16 designated appointment facilities.
Some Chicagoland facilities will remain accessible to walk-in customer, including: Deerfield, Elgin, Chicago Central (James R. Thompson Center) and the temporary facility at Prairie State College in Chicago Heights.
As a reminder, all Illinois driver's license and ID card expirations have been extended to Jan. 1, 2022. The U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.
