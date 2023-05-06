The family of Amy and Michael Zinchuk of Champaign, who were killed during an Illinois dust storm that led to a pile-up crash on I-55, spoke publiclly

Family of Champaign couple killed in I-55 pileup crash downstate during dust storm speak publicly

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- The family of Amy and Michael Zinchuk of Champaign, who were killed Monday in the massive pileup crash on I-55 caused by a dust storm, have spoken publicly for the first time.

A memorial for was held for them Friday.

Mike Zinchuck was from Chicago and his wife Amy was from a small town downstate. They leave behind three children.

Seven people total were killed and at least 30 others were injured in the massive pileup Monday just south of Springfield.

Illinois State Police previously identified another victim as 88-year-old Shirley Harper of Franklin, Wisconsin.

One other person from Florissant, Missouri has been identified, but their name has not yet been released, police said.

The remaining victims remained unidentified. One victim was in a blue Chrysler 300 and another was driving a Hyundai, police said.

Crushed vehicles lined the expressway south of Springfield, closing a nearly 20-mile stretch of I-55. A total of 72 cars crashed into each other, with drivers describing the burned and mangled metal as surreal.