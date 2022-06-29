Illinois Primary Election: Rep. Sean Casten defeats Rep. Marie Neman in 6th District

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rep. Sean Casten defeated Rep. Marie Newman in the Illinois 6th Congressional District Democratic House Primary.The Illinois Democrats' newly drawn congressional maps pit current 6th District Congressman Casten against 3rd District Congresswoman Newman in a battle of incumbent representatives.Newman spoke about the need for Democrats to come together in her concession speech Tuesday night."I just got off the phone with Congressman Casten, and I congratulated him on winning his race," Newman said. "While this is not the result we wanted, we now have to unite. And I know that's going to hurt a little for some folks, but I really need you to do it."The Casten campaign decided to not hold a watch party Tuesday night. The congressman has stayed out of the public eye ever since the death of his teenage daughter.Gwen Casten was found dead in her bedroom more than two weeks ago. A cause of her death has not been announced, but her family said it appeared that she died in her sleep.Casten mentioned his family's loss in a written statement Tuesday night: