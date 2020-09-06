Health & Fitness

Illinois receives $36 million grant for programs to fight opioid addiction

CHICAGO -- Illinois officials plan to use a $36 million federal grant focused on opioid addiction to support treatment through hospitals, health centers and community programs.

The money was awarded by the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

The Illinois Department of Human Services said it will also be used for programs focused on prevention and overdose response, along with expanding treatment options for abuse of methamphetamine and cocaine.

"Nobody is a lost cause, and Illinois won't stop fighting until all of our residents have the opportunity to live their most fulfilling lives," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement.

Illinois residents experiencing substance use disorders or concerned family and friends can contact the state's helpline at 1-833-2FINDHELP or by texting "HELP" to 833234.
