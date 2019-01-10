SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) --The Illinois Governor's Mansion was awarded LEED certification by the U.S. Green Building Council, First Lady Diana Rauner announced Thursday.
The designation follows a privately-funded $15 million renovation and addresses multiple categories relating to sustainability, energy efficiency, green cleaning and air quality.
Some of the energy efficient steps included replacing all plumbing fixtures with water saving fixtures, converting light fixtures to LED lamping and replacing or rebuilding existing air handling units to achieve lower energy use while providing better comfort.
LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, is the most widely used green building rating system in the world. It serves to provide a framework to create healthy and cost-saving green buildings, according to the Green Building Council.
Built in 1855, the Illinois Governor's Mansion is one of the oldest governor's mansions in the US. It serves as the official residence of the Governor of Illinois.
The historic mansion is open 1 pm - 4 pm daily. For more information, visit www.illinois.gov/gov/about/GovernorsMansion.