More confusion surrounds Illinois mask mandate for schools after state committee ruling

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The debate over masks inside of classrooms continues, as the state faces another setback in its effort to keep masks on students.

A bipartisan legislative committee voted to block an emergency rule issued by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

That rule would have forced districts to keep requiring masks until the appellate court makes a decision on a pending lawsuit, which could happen by the end of this week.

On Tuesday, the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules, or JCAR, made up of Democratic and Republican lawmakers, voted 9-0 to suspend the emergency mask rules, citing an ongoing court battle that resulted in a temporary restraining order, preventing dozens of school districts across the state from requiring students to wear masks in classrooms.

It also comes less than a week after the governor's announcement that he would lift the indoor mask mandate for most public settings on Feb. 28, but not yet for schools.

Some Republican state representatives said this ruling leaves decision-making in the hands of local school districts.

"It's great news. It's great news for you, your ability to manage your children, manage your families the way in which you want, and for local control," state Sen. Dan McConchie said.

Gov. JB Pritzker responded, saying he continues to urge all schools and parents to encourage mask-wearing "to keep everyone in their schools and communities safe."

This decision temporarily suspends the emergency rule for schools across the state, not just those mentioned in the lawsuit.

